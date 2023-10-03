Dynamically Select Measures To Be Shown On A Power Bi Visual

plot multiple lines in excelR Visuals In Power Bi Dual Y Axis Line Chart.Powerbi April 2018 Update Combo Chart Line Formatting.Power Behind The Line Chart In Power Bi Analytics Radacad.Line Charts In Power Bi Power Bi Microsoft Docs.Power Bi Line Chart Multiple Lines Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping