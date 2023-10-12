Kim Hyun Joongs Comeback Japanese Album Debuts In 2nd On

exo first japanese single and album both topped 1 on oriconOricon Chart Jyj3 Page 6.News Team H 5th Album Ranked 4th In Oricon Weekly Album.Summer Time Tops Weekly Oricon Chart News_jpop Livejournal.Dinosaur Debuts At The Top Of Oricon Daily Chart Off The.Oricon Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping