Are Moms Less Likely Than Dads To Pay Child Support

who receives child supportHow Much Custody Time Does Dad Get In Your State.Parenting And Child Support After Separation Or Divorce.Child Support Guideline Faqs Oregon Department Of Justice.Fourth Quarter Fy2018 Quarterly Report From Utah Dcfs.Child Custody Percentage Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping