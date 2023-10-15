This Month Archives Australian Music History

tones and i dance monkey holding strong at 1 on ariaThe Kylie Times 22 October 2017 By Kylietimes Issuu.Timeline Australian Music History 60s 90s.Tones And I Breaks Kylie Minogues 32 Year Aria Chart Record.1987 The Greatest Year For Aussie Music Ever I Like.Australian Music Charts 1987 Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping